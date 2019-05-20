Tehran likely will go beyond the stockpile limitations

In this March 30, 2005 file photo, an Iranian security official in protective clothing walks through part of the Uranium Conversion Facility just outside the Iranian city of Isfahan. Image Credit: AP

Tehran: Semi-official news agencies in Iran are reporting that Iran has quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium amid tensions with the US over an unravelling atomic accord.

The semi-official Fars and Tasnim news agencies both reported the news Monday.

They both say that the production is of uranium enriched only to the 3.67 per cent limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

However, a quadrupling of production would mean that Iran likely will go beyond the stockpile limitations set by the deal.

Iran says it has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog, of its decision. The IAEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.