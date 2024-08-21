Tehran: Iran's conservative-dominated parliament Wednesday approved reformist president Masoud Pezeshkian's proposed cabinet, which includes one woman and a foreign minister open to dialogue with the West.

Lawmakers voted in favour of all 19 ministers picked by Pezeshkian - who was inaugurated in July after his predecessor Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash - during a session broadcast on state television.

In a speech in parliament ahead of the vote, Pezeshkian said he initially "had ideal (candidates) on my mind".

"But when I saw that there was no mutual agreement on them, I backed down," he said.

"Because agreement was more important to me than ideal (candidates)," he said, vowing "to move forward with unity".

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian addresses parliament during a session to approve his new cabinet appointments in Tehran on August 21, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

Wednesday's vote was the first time in 23 years that Iran's parliament granted confidence to all ministers proposed by a president since the term of reformist Mohammad Khatami, according to the reformist daily Etemad.

Following the vote, Pezeshkian posted a photo of himself on social media platform X alongside Iran's conservative parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and chief justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, with a caption reading "consensus for Iran".

The new cabinet includes Abbas Araghchi, a 61-year-old career diplomat, as Iran's new foreign minister, replacing Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who died along with Raisi in May.

Araghchi, known for openness towards the West, has recently vowed "all-round support for the axis of resistance and Palestine" during a speech in parliament, referencing pro-Tehran armed groups opposed to Israel, including Palestinian militants Hamas, Iraqi movements and Yemen's Houthi rebels.

The veteran diplomat, who led the Iran nuclear talks in 2013, played a role in sealing a landmark 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and Western countries.

But the deal, designed to regulate Iran's atomic activities in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions, collapsed in 2018 after unilateral US withdrawal.

Wednesday's vote also approved the only woman in the cabinet, Farzaneh Sadegh, the second woman to hold a ministerial post since the Islamic republic's establishment in 1979.

Sadegh, 47, will head the ministry of roads and urban development.

Pezeshkian's proposed cabinet drew criticism from some among Iran's reformist camp, including over the inclusion of conservatives from Raisi's government.