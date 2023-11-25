Gaza Strip: Hamas will delay the release of the second group of hostages until Israel follows terms of their deal related to relief trucks in northern Gaza and certain "agreed-upon standards for releasing prisoners," the group said Saturday.
Earlier, a Hamas official shared a 14-item list of concerns including the alleged fatal shootings of two Gazans and reconnaissance aircraft flying over southern Gaza.
Israel had been anticipating the latest group of hostages would be freed in the evening, part of a four-day temporary cease-fire in which about 13 prisoners would be released daily.
Hamas on Friday set free 13 Israelis and some dual nationals, all of whom were women and minors. In turn, Israel released 39 prisoners, also all women and minors. In a side deal, Hamas also freed 10 Thais and one citizen of the Philippines.
More aid
The pause in fighting in Gaza opened the way for more aid to Gazans struggling to survive with shortages of water and other essentials. Israel had placed Gaza under near-total siege.
Trucks carrying supplies including fuel, food and medicines began moving into Gaza through the Rafah crossing from Egypt on Friday, and more entered on Saturday.
The UN estimates that 1.7 million of Gaza's 2.4 million people have been displaced by the fighting.
Since the truce, thousands have been returning to what is left of their homes.