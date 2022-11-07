Tehran: A fire that broke out at an oil export facility in southern Iran was brought under control without causing any damage, according to local media.
"A fire has occurred in an open oil channel leading to the export port in the city of Mahshahr," Fars news agency reported after the Sunday incident.
Thick smoke filled the sky over the port, the agency stated.
Mahshahr is located in Khuzestan, an oil-rich province bordering Iraq.
The Tasnim agency described the fire as "minor", adding that there was no "human or financial loss".
A security manager at the port, quoted by the Rokna news website, said the fire was caused by technical failure in a lighting system near the open channel.
Mahshahr Governor Fereydoun Bandari said "firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to oil tanks at the export port", according to Fars.
The cause of the incident is under investigation, he added.