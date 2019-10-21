A view of Zahle, capital of the Beqaa governorate and Lebanon’s third-largest city. Image Credit: File

Beirut / Dubai: A 54-year-old Emirati man was found dead in his hotel room in Lebanon after he suffered a heart attack on Sunday, a security official told Gulf News on Monday.

“The Emirati citizen is a heart patient and he arrived to Lebanon on October 16 before he was discovered to be dead after his acquaintance failed to contact him,” Colonel Joseph Musallem, Head of Public Relations Department at Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF) told Gulf News.

Lebanese National News Agency said in a statement that the Emirati died of a suspected heart attack in his room at Al Kadry Hotel in Zahlé, capital and the largest city of Bekaa Governorate, in Lebanon's north-east.

According to Colonel Musallem the deceased was born in 1965 and he came to Lebanon alone.

Found dead in hotel room

“When his acquaintance couldn’t reach him on his phone, he reported the matter to the hotel and the authorities. The man was found dead in his hotel room. The ordinary legal procedures are underway and we have already communicated with the UAE Embassy,” he said.

The deceased’s name could not be obtained.

Al Kadry hotel source told Gulf News that the Emirati passed away on Sunday due to a heart attack and had checked in alone, without giving any further information.

No comment was obtained from the UAE Embassy in Beirut.

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel advisory to Emiratis wishing to visit Lebanon to be careful due to ongoing protests that started on Thursday.