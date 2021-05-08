Islam Dahlan lost his wife and a daughter in the accident. “They died from suffocation in the fire that started in an apartment on the second floor of the building,” he said. “They tried to get out of the building, but were held back by the fire and clouds of smoke. They were forced to return to our apartment where they were trapped. They could not go up to the roof because one of the inhabitants had closed its door,” he said. Dahlan said he had left his family with another family of a friend that had come to visit them.