Mursi died at a Cairo courtroom where he was retried in an espionage case

Policemen guard outside the cemetery where Egypt's deposed president Mohammad Mursi was buried. Image Credit: Reuters

Cairo: Egypt's deposed president Mohammad Mursi was buried in Cairo on Tuesday, his lawyer said, a day after he collapsed in court and died.

State TV said the 67-year-old's death was due to a cardiac arrest.

"He was buried in Medinat Nasr, in eastern Cairo, with his family present," said Abdel Moneim Abdel Maksoud, one of his lawyer.

Mursi died Monday at a Cairo courtroom where he was retried in an espionage case. The 67-year-old Islamist died of a heart attack, state media said.

Mursi collapsed inside the cage after he spoke for five minutes upon his request, Egypt's chief prosecutor Nabil Sadeq said.

He was pronounced dead at arrival in a hospital, according to the prosecutor's statement.

An initial examination of Mursi's body showed there were no recent injuries, the statement added.

The prosecutor ordered a panel of senior forensic officials to compile a report on the exact cause of Mursi's death before his burial.

The statement said that surveillance cameras inside the courtroom were ordered to be checked, and people who were with Mursi at the time of his death be questioned.

During his statement, Mursi looked angry and tired before dropping unconscious inside the cage, legal sources added.

He fainted shortly afterwards. Mursi was a diabetic.

He was on a retrial along with 23 members of his now-banned Muslim Brotherhood group in a case related to spying with the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement during the chaos that followed a 2011 uprising against his predecessor Hosni Mubarak.

In mid-2013, Mursi was deposed by the army following enormous street protests against his one-year rule.