Cairo: Egyptian police had arrested the headmaster of a provincial primary school on suspicion of drug trafficking, local media reported.
Police investigations showed the headmaster and a local worker had peddled drugs in the southern governorate of Suhag.
The duo were arrested in possession of nearly one kilogram of methamphetamine, a highly addictive stimulant, locally known as shabu.
The haul was worth 1.5 million Egyptian pounds (Dh351,538). Police also found in their possession two cellphones, a car and an undisclosed big sum of money.
The suspects admitted to possessing the drugs for the purpose of trafficking, saying the seized money was a revenue from the illicit trade.
The arrests were made by anti-narcotics agents in collaboration with the police in the governorate.
Egypt enforces tough penalties in drug offences including the death sentence.