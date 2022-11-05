Dubai: An Egyptian girl has allegedly stabbed her brother to death for objecting to her use of TikTok, local media reported.
Egyptian police said they received a report that an unidentified man had died in the village of Ard Jaafar in Gharbia Governorate after being stabbed. Investigations revealed that the victim, in his 40s, was stabbed three times with a kitchen knife by his sister.
Investigations also found that the accused had been suffering from a mental disorder for several years and that the victim objected to her appearing in videos on TikTok. The perpetrator had been isolated for 7 years for her behaviour, and that a quarrel broke out between her and brother (the victim), during which she killed him in their family home.
The unidentified woman has been arrested and will be referred to the public prosecution.