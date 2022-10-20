Dubai: A Sudanese man has been arrested in Egypt for killing a compatriot following a dispute over the ownership of a mobile phone, local media reported.
Police and criminal investigation officers rushed to Nasr City, Cairo, where the body of a young man was found in a pool of blood. They checked surveillance cameras in the area and arrested the assailant.
Investigations revealed that the victim was involved in a dispute with his friend over the ownership of a mobile phone, and when they met on Nasr City Street, they had a heated argument that developed into a fistfight, which ended up with the accused stabbing his friend to death with a knife.
The killer has been detained and will be referred to the public prosecution for further legal action.