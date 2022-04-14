Dubai: A 28-year-old Quran teacher has been sentenced to life in Egypt for sexually assaulting a little girl while teaching her, local media reported.
The Red Sea Criminal Court said that the Islamic religious instructor has been found guilty of sexually assaulting the 8-year-old for four years. The accused admitted to his crimes. The Egyptian public prosecution seized a mobile phone belonging to the accused in which there were pornographic videos.
The accused also admitted that he forced the girl to watch the pornographic videos.
In a similar incident earlier last year, a 39-year-old Egyptian imam has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl as she attended a Quran memorisation lesson at his home.