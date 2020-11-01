Cairo: Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi has inaugurated the King Salman International University in southern Sinai, a fresh sign of close ties between the two Arab heavyweight countries.
Comprising 16 faculties, the university features 56 academic courses taught at the institution’s three branches in southern Sinai’s cities of Sharm Al Sheikh, Al Tur and Ras Sedr. The university grooms its students to meet the global job market demands, Egyptian officials said.
“This university is part of an honoured programme of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for developing Sinai Peninsula,” Egyptian Minister of Higher Education Khaled Abdul Ghafar told the inauguration ceremony in Sharm Al Sheikh.
Tabuk Governor Prince Fahd bin Sultan attended the ceremony on behalf of the Saudi heir apparent. The Saudi dignitary accompanied the Egyptian president in touring the University’s branch in Sharm Al Sheikh and its facilities.