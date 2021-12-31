Dubai: A young Egyptian man was stabled to death by four members of the same family in the middle of a street in front of onlookers in Dakahliya Governorate, northeast of Egypt, media reported.
The suspects stormed into the victim’s workshop at his house, then provoked him to come to the street where they beat him brutally and then stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon. The victim died on the spot.
The victim’s mother and brother, who tried to defend him, were injured and taken to hospital.
Three suspects were arrested, while the fourth one is still at large. Police launched a hunt for the fugitive. Investigations revealed that the suspects planned the crime as they sought revenge on him due to old disputes.