Dubai: An Egyptian man has died while he was in sujood position (prostration) at a mosque in the village of Shobeir in Tanta in El Gharbia Governorate, Egyptian media reported.
The man was performing Isha prayer in Al Salam Mosque where worshippers around him noticed that he had not got up from sujood and remained motionless for minutes after the end of the prayer.
After making their salaams and finishing their prayer, worshippers rushed to the man and tried to revive him but to no avail. The man was then taken to nearest hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Villagers said the dead was known for his good morals and integrity throughout the neighbourhood and he regularly performed his prayer duties at the mosque.
Prayers poured in on social media as users asked Almighty Allah to grant him a place in paradise, describing his death as a good end.