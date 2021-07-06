Dubai: A deaf and mute Egyptian woman was raped several times while she was sleeping in her family’s home in a village in Dakahlia Governorate, northeast of Cairo, local media reported.
The 40-year-old suspect, Sheikh Hassan, attacked the vulnerable woman at dawn.
The 43-year-old victim screamed and tried to resist but was overpowered by the rapist, who tried to flee the scene. She grabbed him and screamed loudly.
The suspect was apprehended by villagers on their way to the village mosque to perform morning prayers.
They handed him over to police. The suspect was remanded in custody pending further investigation.