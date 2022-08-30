Dubai: An Egyptian couple has sacrificed their lives to rescue their three children from a fire that broke out in their fifth floor apartment in Hannoville neighbourhood of Alexandria, local media reported.
The 36-year-old Khalil Ebrahim and his wife, Walaa Jaber, 34, could not think of any option to save their three children but to throw them down, one after another from the balcony, and a crowd of people gathered on the ground managed to catch them.
The children, including a seven-month infant, sustained some burn injuries and fractures. They were taken to Al Ajami hospital.
Major General Khalid Al Barawi, Director of Alexandria Security, said: “Civil defence and police teams were dispatched to the scene and managed to contain the blaze.”