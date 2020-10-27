Cairo: Three people had been injured in an attack by a shark off southern Sinai, according to the Egyptian Ministry of the Environment.
The three – a Ukrainian woman and her son as well as their Egyptian guide – were attacked by the shark while swimming in the Ras Mohammed nature reserve, the ministry added.
Investigations revealed that a group of six and their tour guide were in the area where a shark attacked three of them including the child.
A team, set up by the ministry to investigate the incident, explained that the attack had been unleashed by an Oceanic Whitetip shark nearly two metres long.
Environment Minister Yassmin Fouad ordered all human activities be suspended in the precincts of the attack area as a precautionary measure.
In 2010, a German tourist was killed and three other tourists were injured in a series of shark attacks off the Sinai resort of Sharm Al Sheikh.
Egypt’s vital tourism industry has recently shown signs of recovery after slump due to the global coronavirus pandemic.