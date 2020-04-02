A member of Morocco's Interior Ministry Auxiliary Forces, patrolling as part of a larger combined security force, instructs a man to remain at home as a measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the capital Rabat's district of Takadoum on March 27, 2020 Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 676.

The ministry has reported three new deaths on Wednesday, bringing Morocco’s COVID-19 death toll to 36.

The number of recovered patients in Morocco has reached 24, with the ministry reporting 10 new recoveries.

Moroccan authorities have deployed police, soldiers and even armoured cars in some towns to enforce the lockdown, as the country's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic rose to 36 out of 676 declared cases.

Apart from isolation measures, which have been imposed around the world, Morocco has also adopted economic and social measures to assist companies, workers and those dependent on social services.