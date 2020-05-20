A Jordanian soldier stands guard as people walk in the street after Jordan announced it would allow people to go on foot to buy groceries in neighborhood shops, amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Amman, Jordan March 25, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: The move comes after the kingdom’s cases rose to allow epidemiological investigation teams to work efficiently and effectively and reach and test the contacts of confirmed cases.

Dr. Saad Jaber, Minister of Health, said that 20 new confirmed cases were reported on Tuesday, 14 of which in Zarqa. The number of total infections rose to 649, including nine fatalities and 413 recoveries.

Dr. Jaber said that 142 COVID-19 infections are still under health quarantine. “The more openness the more cases increase, stressing that the situation is good and that the epidemiological teams are able to clean up the epicentres of the infection,” he added.