Dubai: Iran’s coronavirus death toll has risen to 2,077 after reporting 143 new fatalities, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.
“The country has reported 2,206 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 27,017,” said Health Ministry’s spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour in a press conference on coronavirus updates.
He said 9,625 previously infected people have already recovered.
With the number of deaths exceeding 2,000, Iran is now the world’s six worst — hit country by the potentially fatal pandemic after Italy, China, US Spain and Germany.