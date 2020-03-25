Iran reports 143 new fatalities on Wednesday, with 9,625 recoveries

Iranian workers set up a makeshift hospital inside the Iran Mall, northwest of Tehran, on March 21, 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Iran’s coronavirus death toll has risen to 2,077 after reporting 143 new fatalities, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

“The country has reported 2,206 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 27,017,” said Health Ministry’s spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour in a press conference on coronavirus updates.

He said 9,625 previously infected people have already recovered.