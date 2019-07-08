RIYADH: The Arab Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen thwarted a terrorist attempt by the Houthi militia targeting a commercial ship on Red Sea early on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported on Monday.

The Naval Forces of the Coalition foiled the Houthis' attack in southern waters of the Red Sea, using an unmanned booby-trapped Blue Fish boat, said Colonel Turki Al Malki, the official spokesman for the Coalition Forces.

Al Maliki said that the coalition forces spotted the unmanned boat while it was moving, then intercepted and destroyed it.

He stressed that threatening the international navigation and trade by the Iran-backed Houthi militia was considered a serious terrorist act.