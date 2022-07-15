Jerusalem: US President Joe Biden, devoting the last hours of his Israeli visit to restoring the ties with Palestinians severed by predecessor, visited a Palestinian hospital on Friday in East Jerusalem before crossing into the West Bank for a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

The White House announced $316 million in new aid for Palestinians, including $100 million for a hospital network that serves patients from the West Bank and Gaza. Another $200 million will go to the United Nations agency that supports Palestinian refugees, funding that was largely eliminated by Trump. Biden, who has pledged to renew support for Palestinians, began restoring Washington’s contribution soon after taking office.

The administration also announced $15 million in emergency aid to help the territories during grain shortages caused by the Ukraine war, as well as an initiative to speed the rollout of 4G technology in the West Bank and Gaza.

Palestinians hold little hope in Biden visit to improve their lives

“It’s an honour to see first hand the quality of care you provide to the Palestinian people,” Biden said, after touring Augusta Victoria Hospital, the leading advanced-care facility available to residents of the East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza, most of whom need Israeli permission to travel there.

Equal measures of freedom, security, prosperity and dignity

“Palestinians and Israelis deserve equal measures of freedom, security, prosperity and dignity,” the president said, announcing the new hospital funding. “And access to health care when you need it is essential to leading a life of dignity.”

The president’s meetings with Palestinians follows two days of warm embraces from Israeli officials, during which Biden made his support for the Jewish state clear and laid claim to the label of “Zionist.”

His reception on the other side of the security wall has been less enthusiastic, reflecting disappointment that Biden hasn’t done more to pressure Israel to resume peace talks and improve its treatment of Palestinians under occupation.

Some protesters in Ramallah held up “Biden Go Home” posters during a demonstration on Thursday. An Israeli advocacy group, B’Tselem, mounted billboards near the 26-foot-high separation wall in Bethlehem reading “Mr. President, This is Apartheid,” a characterisation Biden has rejected.

Biden has affirmed his support for a peace agreement that would end the Israeli occupation and create an independent Palestine, but has also made clear that conditions aren’t there for progress toward those goals. He once indicated his intention to reopen the US Consulate in East Jerusalem, but has so far hasn’t in the face of Israeli objections.

The president condemned a string of terrorist attacks that killed 15 in Israel last spring, but he did not publicly mention two Palestinian Americans who died during encounters with the Israeli military in the West Bank in recent months: An elderly man who died after being left in the cold at roadblock and Shireen Abu Aqleh, an Al Jazeera journalist shot during an Israeli raid. The US has accepted findings that the shot was most likely fired by an Israeli soldier.

Palestinians don’t see Biden as their champion, according to pollsters.