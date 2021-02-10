The iconic Kuwait Towers lit up in red Tuesday night in celebration of the UAE’s successful mission to Mars. Image Credit: Supplied

Cairo: The Arab world has expressed overwhelming jubilation as the UAE made history with its Hope probe entering the Mars orbit.

The UAE became the first Arab country to reach the Red Planet Tuesday when the orbiter successfully landed at the plane after a seven-month journey.

In a gesture of celebration, the Cairo Tower, a Nile-side landmark, Tuesday night lit up in red displaying the phrase the “Hope probe” in Arabic.

Egyptian media, meanwhile, gave massive coverage of the historic event in its news bulletins and primetime TV shows.

Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi congratulated the UAE on the successful Mars mission, describing it as an unprecedented step. “I followed with pride the arrival of Hope probe at Mars, which is an unprecedented step in the scientific research field, promising a scientific renaissance in the Arab region,” Al Sisi said on Twitter.

Cairo Tower lights up in red, displaying Hope Probe in Arabic. Image Credit: Facebook

“Greetings are extended to the sisterly UAE – its leadership, people and geniuses who planned and designed this experience in an attempt to create a new reality despite all uphill challenges at present. It will not be the last bid in exploring new prospects in our big world. The Arab mind is ambitious and does not recognise the impossible,” he added.

Why study the Red Planet? Apart from Earth, Mars is the most explored planet in our solar system. Several missions have been sent to Mars, and humans have been looking for answers to these fundamental questions: Did Mars once have life on it? What is the climate history of Mars? How did Mars evolve from its original state? Should Mars be the next destination for humans?

By studying the connection between current Martian weather and the ancient climate of the Red Planet, scientists will have deeper insights into the past and future of the Earth as well as the potential for human settlement on Mars and other planetary objects. Scientists will understand the weather and learn how Mars lost some of its atmosphere over billions of years of its planetary history. Substantial geophysical evidence suggests that Mars was once a much warmer and more humid world, with a lot of liquid water on its surface that could have been optimal for some form of life to evolve.

Kuwait celebrates successful UAE Mars mission

The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah, congratulated the UAE leadership on the successful Hope Probe mission.

The historic and scientific achievement embodies the UAE’s and its leader’s ambition and strengthens the UAE’s position in the international community. Sheikh Nawaf pointed out how the Hope Probe mission serves as a pride for all Arab countries, as it celebrates the success of its brotherly neighbour.

The iconic Kuwait Towers lit up in red Tuesday night in celebration of the UAE’s successful mission to Mars.

Congratulations poured in from other Arab countries. Chairman of the Saudi Space Commission, Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, has congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the Vice President, the Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as well as officials at the UAE Space Agency and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre and the Emirati people on the orbiter’s arrival.

The Saudi official expressed happiness on “this great accomplishment” which he said will further boost the UAE record full of achievements.

“This ambition was not born today. It dates back to 1986 when I met Sheikh Zayed , may Allah have mercy on him, and he talked about space and mentioned the minutest details,” Prince Sultan said. “He had a great ambition on the basis of which generations, ambitions and initiatives were built, contributing to the fulfilment of this dream,” he added, according to the Saudi news agency SPA.

Portrait of Martian atmosphere With its three scientific instruments, Hope Probe will map a complete portrait of the Martian atmosphere and evaluate its seasonal and daily changes. It will collect more than one terabyte (1,000GB) of new data, which will be shared with more than 200 academic and scientific institutions worldwide for free.

There are several spacecraft orbiting Mars, but they all follow paths around the equator and only see a particular area of the planet each day. Hope Probe will circle the equator, allowing it to get a complete picture of the planet every nine days — including every spot on the surface every day.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa congratulated the UAE on the probe’s successful mission.

The Bahraini monarch lauded what he described as this landmark, historic scientific achievement. “It emphasises the lofty world standing commanded by the UAE and its pioneering role in the field of science and space exploration,” he said, according to the Bahraini news agency BNA.

A number of buildings lit up in red in Bahrain Tuesday evening as Hope entered the Martian orbit. Other landmarks in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq and Kuwait displayed a similar gesture.

Jordan on Monday lit up its Amman landmarks in red to celebrate the UAE’s ‘Hope Probe’ Mars Mission. The Roman Theatre, Abdoun Bridge, the Royal Hotel, Wakalat Street and the advertising screens of the Greater Amman Municipality were due to shine in red until 12am Wednesday.

The Roman Theatre in Amman lights up in red. Image Credit: Supplied