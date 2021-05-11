Dubai: The Arab Foreign ministers condemned Israeli crimes in Al Aqsa and Gaza called on the international community to take an urgent action to end Israeli escalation in Jerusalem and Gaza.
The foreign ministers issued a statement at the conclusion of the emergency meeting of the Arab League, condemning the ethnic cleansing in Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in the Occupied East Jerusalem.
The statement called on Israel to halt its violations in Jerusalem and Gaza. An Arab committee has been formed to communicate with the UN Security Council to discuss the situation in Jerusalem and Gaza.
The extraordinary meeting was dedicated to discussing Israeli crimes and aggression on the holy Islamic and Christian sites in the Occupied East Jerusalem as well as Israel’s plans to displace Palestinians from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.
The extraordinary session, hosted in Cairo, was chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani , Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the current chair of the league’s council.