Cairo: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has returned home after a two-month stay in Germany where he was treated for COVID-19, the Algerian news agency reported
Tebboune, 75, had left Algeria for Germany on October 28 after he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Four days earlier, he went into voluntary isolation after some of his aides had shown symptoms of COVID-19.
He flew Tuesday night to Algeria where he was received by senior state officials, the agency said.
“Being far from homeland is particularly difficult, especially for someone who holds a senior position.” Tebboune said in a post-arrival statement.
He added that he is nearing complete recovery, the agency reported without elaboration.
“I wish the Algerian people all the best and a new year full of joy, especially for the needy,” he added,
Tebboune was elected in December last year as president after months of street unrest in the North African country.