Bethlehem is preparing to celebrate the Christmas season under Covid-19 restrictions without the mass of believers and tourists who are usually coming to participate in the annual celebrations.
Image Credit: AFP
Only a few dozen people attended the lighting of the Christmas tree in the biblical city of Bethlehem on Saturday night, as coronavirus restrictions scaled back the annual event that is normally attended by thousands.
Image Credit: AFP
A small group of residents and religious leaders participated in the tree-lighting ceremony at Manger Square near the Church of the Nativity, where Christians believe Jesus was born.
Image Credit: REUTERS
The Christmas tree after a lighting ceremony in the biblical city of Bethlehem.
Image Credit: Ap
Others watched it virtually due to restrictions prompted by the virus pandemic.
Image Credit: AFP
Bethlehem Mayor Anton Salman said Christmas is being observed this year in ways like no time before.
Image Credit: REUTERS
''We resorted to modern technology and to the virtual world to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree, wishing hope and optimism would flutter upon Palestine and the world,'' Salman said.
Image Credit: AP
A worker installs decorations next to a giant Christmas tree set in front of the Church of the Nativity compound in Bethlehem.
Image Credit: AFP
Thousands of pilgrims and tourists typically visit Bethlehem, fill hotels and dine at restaurants during the Christmas season, bringing the area a much-needed injection of cash.
Image Credit: AFP