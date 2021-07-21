Cairo: An Egyptian manager of a studio in the coastal city of Alexandria had the other day a surprise of a lifetime. A compatriot approached him with a receipt dated 1978 and asked him to get photos of his wedding that he took in the same more than studio 43 years ago.
The stunned studio manager, Ayman Mounir, posted a copy of the receipt on the Facebook, saying: “I swear by God, I can’t believe this. A person shows up to ask for his wedding photos. The customer presented a receipt dated 1978, i.e. 43 years behind schedule.”
When the photos were taken, the studio was owned by Ayman’s father. At the time, the client paid four Egyptian pounds for 12 photos taken of him and his bride.
The client, appearing to be in his 60s, did not explain why he has waited all those years before requesting the photos.
“Shocked, I could not ask him why he was late for 43 years,” said Ayman. “Nor could I tell him that finding the photos now is impossible. All what I told him was that I’ll try to search for them. I asked for his permission to keep the recipient in my archive even if I could not find the photos.”
Originally built in the 1940s, the studio was first owned by Ayman’s grandfather and was later inherited by his father in the 1960s.