Forces were trying to repel demonstrators from Ahrar Bridge in Baghdad

In this file photo taken on October 01, 2019, Iraqi protesters carry away an injured comrade amid clashes with riot police during a demonstration against state corruption and poor services, at Baghdad's Tahrir Square. Image Credit: AFP

Baghdad: Iraqi officials say three anti-government protesters have been killed in clashes with security forces overnight in Baghdad.

The security and hospital officials said on Thursday that one protester was killed when security forces used live rounds to repel demonstrators from Ahrar Bridge.

The officials say the two other protesters were killed in clashes on the city’s Sinak Bridge, when security forces fired tear gas canisters to repel them.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.