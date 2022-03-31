A powerful earthquake has struck Tadine, New Caledonia region on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
A tsunami warning was issued by the US Tsunami Warning System for Loyalty islands' southeast following an strong earthquake of magnitude 6.8 earthquake in the area.
The quake, which had initially been put at 7.2 magnitude, was at a depth of 10 km, USGS said.
