Huriya Private is an independent, award-winning, private equity, corporate fiduciary, immigration, and multifamily office based in Dubai, UAE.
We have been serving select clientele since our inception in 2018 and have become the advisory of choice for some of the GCC’s wealthiest individuals. We provide our clients with a wide range of residency and citizenship by investment programmes as well as corporate structuring and banking solutions that allow them to travel visa-free, maintain and enhance their private wealth, and access and repatriate their wealth in the most commercially viable and tax-efficient manner.
We are respected for the efficacy of the solutions we provide as well as the priority we place on transparency and complete confidentiality. Our approach is multifaceted and when advising our clients, we draw from experience in a wide range of areas from residency to taxation, inheritance structuring, education, security and more.
When serving our clients, our priority is always to go the extra mile. We aim to provide a service that exceeds our client’s expectations and I believe it’s this attention to detail and client-centric approach that distinguishes us from others in our field.
Our work reflects the quality of the team we’ve assembled, all of whom are highly qualified and carefully selected for their extensive financial services experience, international network of contacts, and comprehensive understanding of the needs of high-net-worth clients and international families.
Our business also goes beyond just commercial focus. We are committed to philanthropy, and to this end we launched Huriya Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on providing education, healthcare, and business opportunities to underprivileged communities across the Middle East and Asia.
We believe we have a moral obligation to use our influence and resources to make an impact on the lives of others less fortunate than ourselves.