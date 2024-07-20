Yemen's Hodeida port hit by several strikes

Hodeida: A series of strikes targeted the Yemeni rebel-held port city of Hodeida Saturday, said an AFP correspondent and Huthi-run media, which reported a fuel depot in the port had been hit.
The correspondent in Hodeida reported hearing several loud explosions as the Huthi-run Al Masirah television reported a "series of strikes" that hit "fuel storage facilities" at the port.
Ministry blames Israel for strikes
The Huthi-run health ministry blamed Israel for a series of strikes on a fuel depot in the port city, adding that the strikes caused casualties.
"The Israeli enemy's raids on oil storage facilities in the port of Hodeida" have lead to deaths and injuries, the health ministry said in a statement carried by Huthi-run media, without specifying a toll. Israel has yet to comment on the strikes.
The strikes came a day after a Huthi drone attack penetrated Israel's vaunted air defences and killed a civilian in a Tel Aviv apartment building, drawing Israeli threats of retaliation.