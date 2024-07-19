Dubai: An Israeli man was killed and seven others were injured in a loud explosion on Ben Yehuda Street near the US Consulate in Tel Aviv on Friday morning, Israeli media reported.

Emergency services found the dead man in apartment near the location of the explosion, while seven people with minor injuries were taken to hospital.

Israeli army launched an investigation to identify the origin of the explosion. Yemen's Houthi militants claimed responsibility for the attack and said that they would soon release more details.

