Dubai: Dr. Anisa Al Khobri, a highly respected obstetrician and gynecologist, died due to a medical error during surgery at a private hospital in Yemen’s Taiz city. Following the error, Dr. Al Khobri in a coma for over two months and eventually succumbed to complications.

Dr. Ismail Al Khali, Head of the Pharmacists Syndicate in Taiz province, announced on Facebook that her death resulted from “a failed operation that led to clinical death.”

Local medical sources disclosed that the unsuccessful surgery occurred during Ramadan, reportedly due to an inappropriate anesthesia dose given her health condition.

Calls for an immediate investigation into the incident have been made by these sources, highlighting concerns about the newly established hospital’s lack of experienced staff accredited by the Medical Syndicate in Taiz and the Yemeni Board for Medical Specializations.

Dr. Anisa Al Khobri was deeply trusted within the local women’s community in Taiz for her medical expertise, compassionate patient care, and reasonable consultation fees.