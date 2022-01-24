Cairo: A video has gone online purportedly showing an unidentified person cutting off power supply to a mosque in a Saudi region during the Friday prayers.
The nine-second footage shows the hand of the suspected vandal switching off an electricity board outside the mosque where the congregation prayers were being held.
The voice of an imam, reciting from the Holy Quran on a loudspeaker during the prayers, falls silent as a result. "May Allah support his faith," the vandal can be heard in the video sarcastically saying, apparently referring to the imam.
The incident happened in the region of Al Qassim in central Saudi Arabia and the video was posted online by the vandal himself, the Saudi news portal Al Marsd reported.
There was no comment from authorities on the incident.