Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s ex-minister of transport Nasser Al Salloum, known as the “engineer of roads” in the kingdom, has passed away after suffering an unspecified health problem. He was 80.
Born in the Saudi holy city of Medina, Al Salloum obtained a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Cairo University in Egypt.
He later obtained MA and doctoral degrees in the same major from the University of Arizona in the US.
During his career in the kingdom, Al Salloum held several government posts including director-general of the projects at the Ministry of Transport, an undersecretary at the same ministry, the head of the public transport company and a board member of several government agencies.
He later served as the kingdom’s transport minister for around eight years.
He was also appointed as secretary-general of a government commission in charge of developing Mecca, Medina and other holy sites where annual Hajj pilgrimage takes place.
Al Salloum is credited with constructing many roads across Saudi Arabia.
Incumbent Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh Al Jasser paid tribute to Al Salloum, hailing his “prominent efforts” in the road and transport sector.
“He made prominent efforts in the road and transport sector and fulfilment of long-range development aspirations in this vital sector,” Al Jasser said on Twitter.
Al Salloum, who died on Friday, had participated in several key transport projects in the kingdom including a high-speed train pro-ject linking Mecca and Medina.