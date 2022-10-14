Dubai: More than 100 university faculty members have been issued warning letters for their failure to monitor public examinations, local media reported.
Taif University President Dr. Yousuf Asiri has ordered serving warning notice to the faculty for their failure to attend or late coming for the invigilation of public examinations.
According to university authorities, the relevant colleges reported this invigilators' neglect of duty to the university president.
It was made clear that certain professors’ inability to carry out their duties during final test time is regarded a breach of Article 38, paragraph 4, of the rules regulating faculty members’ affairs.
The faculty member is required under the rule to actively engage in the work of their department as well as any other councils and committees that they are a member of. The university issued warnings to the inept teachers asking them not to repeat the offence.
It said that the lecturers would be subject to appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with the rules regulating faculty members’ affairs.