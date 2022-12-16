Dubai: Saudi Arabia has further simplified procedures for pilgrims coming from Turkey wishing to visit Mecca and Medina, local media reported
The Saudi Tourism Authority revealed that Turkish citizens can now obtain an entry visa into Saudi Arabia quickly and easily.
Turkish citizens wishing to visit the Kingdom will now have the option of obtaining a tourist visa through the Saudi Embassy or Consulate in Turkey.
The visa will be issued within 48 hours through accredited travel and tourism agents in Turkey listed on the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.
Residents of the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, as well as holders of valid US, UK, and Schengen visas, can get the visa upon arrival at the airports in Jeddah, Medina, Riyadh, and Dammam.
Nusuk, an integrated digital government platform created to improve and enrich the Umrah experience for Muslims travelling to Mecca and Medina, was introduced by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (nusuk.sa/tr).
The platform will enable simpler arrival procedures for visitors to perform Umrah, in addition to a range of services that will include facilitating visas, permits, booking processes, and procedures, along with special packages for Mecca, Medina, and a host of other historical and religious sites in Saudi Arabia.