Dubai: Saudi Arabia has recorded the highest growth in international tourism among G20 countries during the first seven months of 2024, according to the latest data from the United Nations Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

The Kingdom saw an impressive 73 per cent increase in international tourist arrivals and a remarkable 207 per cent growth in international tourism revenues compared to the same period in 2019, as highlighted in the UNWTO’s September 2024 World Tourism Barometer report.

During this period, Saudi Arabia welcomed approximately 17.5 million international tourists, showcasing the Kingdom’s rapidly growing appeal on the global tourism stage.

In 2023, Saudi Arabia had 27.4 million visitors, a 56 per cent increase compared to 2019, positioning the Kingdom as the top country for tourism growth among major global destinations.

In addition to the influx of tourists, Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector posted a record-breaking SR48 billion travel item surplus in 2023, marking a 38 per cent year-on-year increase.

The sector’s robust performance aligns with the Kingdom’s broader economic diversification goals under Saudi Vision 2030.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its 2024 Article IV Consultation report, commended Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector for its significant role in diversifying the economy, particularly within the services sector.