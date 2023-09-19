Cairo: Saudi Arabia plans to develop more than 100 historic sites in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, the destinations for millions of Muslims around the world.
The plan was disclosed by Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al Rabiah at a ceremony in Mecca on Monday.
In coordination and cooperation with several partners, the ministry will develop the historic sites in both cities visited by Muslim pilgrims, Al Rabiah said.
“The programme of the Guests of Allah seeks to develop experiences of pilgrims to make it rich and unforgettable in Holy Mecca and Al Medina Al Munawara,” he added at the ceremony held in the Hira Cultural District in Mecca.
A platform was also launched at the function for booking tickets to visit these sites.
“Holy Mecca and Al Medina Munawara have great history, and Muslims yearn to learn about it,” he added.
Both cities are home to Islam’s holiest sites: the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.
Worshippers from inside and outside Saudi Arabia flock to the Grand Mosque, which houses the Holy Kaaba, to perform prayers and Umrah or minor pilgrimage.
The pilgrims usually head to the Prophet’s Mosque, which houses Al Rawda Al Sharifa where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is located.
Saudi Arabia, Islam’s birthplace, expects around 10 million Muslims from abroad during the current season for Umrah or lesser pilgrimage.
Muslims, who cannot physically or financially afford annual Hajj pilgrimage, go to Saudi Arabia to undertake Umrah.