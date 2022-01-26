Dubai: Saudi Arabia and Thailand on Tuesday agreed to resume full diplomatic ties and exchange of ambassadors, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.
The agreement comes after Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman met with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, in Riyadh, the first visit by Thai government officials since 1989.
The Kingdom downgraded its relations with Bangkok after a diplomatic row over a theft of around $20 million of jewels by a Thai janitor working in the palace of a Saudi prince, in what became known as the ‘Blue Diamond Affair’.
Crown Prince Bin Salman held talks with the Thai Prime Minister on ways to strengthen and enhance economic and trade relations between the two countries.
Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two-day visit was by invitation from Saudi Arabia and marks “the first government-level visit in more than 30 years to promote and strengthen bilateral relations.”
Meanwhile, state-owned Saudia airline announced it would resume direct flights to Thailand from May.