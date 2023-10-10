Cairo: Workplaces employing illegal labourers face a fine of SR10,000 for each worker who escapes during an inspection of the site under a new penalty system due to take effect as of next Sunday.
The Saudi Ministry of Municipal and Village Affairs said labourers escaping during inspections is a grave violation and warrants a SR10,000 fine per worker without an initial warning along with a 14-day shutdown of the workplace. The fine doubles in the event of repetition.
Moreover, the offence of removing the closure notice put up by authorities at the entrance of the establishment, or reopening the place without official approval is another grave violation punishable by a fine of SR40,000.
Likewise, denying inspectors access to rooms inside the workplace is categorised among grave breaches and is punishable by a fine of SR10,000.
Meanwhile, the violation of refraining from selling a product or providing a service without justification is a non-grave violation that warrants an initial warning. In this case, the violating establishment is given a 14-day deadline to rectify the situation; if not, it faces a fine of SR3,000.
In recent months, Saudi authorities have stepped up a nationwide crackdown on illegal foreigners, arresting thousands of violators of the kingdom’s laws, and set rules to regulate the labour market in the country.
In late 2020, Saudi Arabia, home to a large community of migrant workers, disclosed labour reforms, drastically revamping the country’s sponsorship system. Millions of migrant workers benefitted from the reforms, which came into effect in March 2021.
These reforms allow job mobility and regulate the exit and re-entry visa issuance for expatriate workers without employers’ approval. Employee mobility allows expatriate workers to transfer among employers upon the expiry of the binding work contract without the employer’s consent.