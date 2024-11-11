Dubai: Eight-year-old Sara Abdullah Rashid has proven herself to be a small but mighty hero, handling a crisis with remarkable courage and composure.

When her mother, who had been preparing her children for emergencies while their father was away on duty at Saudi Arabia's southern border, suddenly collapsed one night, Sara knew exactly what to do.

"I was having a health crisis late one night; my blood pressure dropped, and I fainted," Sara's mother said.

"Thanks to God, my daughter Sara noticed my condition and immediately called the ambulance, informed them of my situation, and provided them with our location. I am so grateful to the emergency responders for taking her call seriously and coming to help. I was taken to the hospital, treated, and returned home safely."

Proud moment

"It was a proud moment, realizing that my little girl was the one who saved me," Sara’s mother added. "Her father was serving at the southern border, and Sara stepped up when it mattered most."

Sara's quick actions did not go unnoticed. She received the title of "Saudi Arabia’s Youngest Paramedic" from Health Minister Fahad Al Jalajel, an honour that filled both Sara and her family with pride.

"We are incredibly thankful to the Health Minister for recognizing Sara's courage," said her mother. "This recognition has boosted her confidence and made her feel like a true hero in our eyes."

Sara takes pride in every moment that her story goes public, hoping that it will inspire other children to learn how to act in emergencies and help those in need.

Despite her life-saving actions, Sara had never received any formal first aid training before the incident. "The only preparation she had was memorising emergency numbers," her mother explained.

"Thankfully, the Education and Health Departments are doing their part to spread awareness in schools, and as her family, we are committed to continuing her training to develop her skills in first aid."