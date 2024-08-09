Dubai: Saudi Arabia has reported approximately 22,000 cancer cases, with breast cancer being the most common type, according to Dr. Mushabib Al Asiri, Director General of the National Cancer Centre, with Riyadh leading the Kingdom in cancer cases.

Dr. Al Asiri noted that the Saudi Oncology Registry, one of the country's foremost national registries, provides essential statistical data to enhance cancer-related health and preventive services. The registry's data indicates that of the 22,000 cases, around 17,941 are Saudi nationals, while 4,215 are non-Saudis.

In Riyadh, the number of cancer cases stands at 5,500, making it the city with the highest incidence. The Mecca region follows with 3,800 cases, while the Eastern Province ranks third with 3,100 cases. Medina has reported 1,300 cases, and Asir has approximately 1,100 cases. Other regions with notable cancer cases include Qassim and Jazan with 691 and 469 cases respectively.

Dr. Al Asiri highlighted that the Tabuk region has 449 cancer cases, Hail has 354, Al Jouf has 273, Najran has 269, Al Baha has 234, and the Northern Borders has 153 cases.

Breast cancer remains the most prevalent type of cancer in Saudi Arabia, with about 3,500 cases recorded. It is followed by colon cancer with 2,200 cases, lymphoma with 1,400 cases, and thyroid cancer with 600 cases.