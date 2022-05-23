Cairo: Starting from Sunday, education authorities in several areas in Saudi Arabia rescheduled the school day to begin earlier than usual due to high temperatures in summer, local media reported.
Education authorities in the capital Riyadh and Al Qassim in central Saudi Arabia said the school day for all levels will begin at 6.15am, i.e. one hour earlier than before.
A similar decision was made by authorities in other areas including H’ail in north western Saudi Arabia as well as governorates of Hafr Al Batin, Wadi Ad Dawasir, Al Ghat, Al Quwaiyah, Howtat Bani Tamim and Al Kharj.
Beginning from Monday, the morning line will be held at 6.15am in Al Ihsa in the Eastern Province.
Meanwhile, education authorities in the Medina region endorsed the summer schedule for the school day to start as of Monday with the morning line at 6.30am in girls’ schools and 6.45am in boys’ institution, Saudi news portal Ajel reported.
Temperatures hit 44 degrees Celsius on Monday in Riyadh.