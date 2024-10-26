Saudi Arabia: Rapid response saves Pakistani pilgrim in Mecca

Dubai: Ambulance teams from the Saudi Red Crescent Authority in Mecca succeeded in saving the life of a Pakistani pilgrim who lost consciousness and suffered cardiac arrest, responding with a record-breaking response time of just one minute.

The incident occurred on Friday at 11:19am when the Command and Control Center received an emergency report about an unconscious pilgrim in the King Fahd walkway area for men at the Mecca Mosque.

The rapid response teams were immediately dispatched, arriving on-site to find a man in his fifties unconscious and not breathing.

Paramedics promptly initiated treatment in accordance with established protocols, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) available within the Haram as part of the 'Whoever Revives Her' initiative.