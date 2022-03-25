Cairo: Stores in Saudi Arabia have reported high demand for food spices and coffee ahead of the upcoming Ramadan.
Prices of spices have increased by 5 to 6 per cent while those of coffee have hiked up by around 30 per cent, Saudi newspaper Al Watan has reported. Traditionally coffee is a widely popular drink in Saudi Arabia.
“The days preceding Ramadan usually witness a high consumer turnout to buy food spices including those for soups,” said Ali Hussain, an employee at a spice shop.
Another unnamed vendor cited a 5 to 6 per cent increase in prices of several spices. He added that prices of coffee, which is highly in demand as part of Ramadan supplies, have gone up by about 30 per cent.
Ramadan is marked by family gatherings at the Iftar meal at the end of the daily fasting from dawn to dusk.
Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called for sighting the crescent of Ramadan on Friday evening April 1 to determine the start of the lunar month.
According to astronomical calculations, Ramadan is due to begin on April 2 this year.