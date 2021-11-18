Dubai: A training course designed to teach men the skills of choosing a second wife has been cancelled by its organisers in Saudi Arabia after it had sparked a controversy in the Kingdom, local media reported.
The course, titled “The skills of choosing a second wife”, which was supposed to be held at the headquarters of the Albir Civil Charitable Organisation, was cancelled after a wave of criticism by Saudi social media users.
The organisers, who have come under fire after receiving a barrage of criticism from Saudi activists and social media users, had no choice but to cancel the course.
Many users shared the image of the course’s advertisement on their accounts and reacted angrily to the charity’s invitation, considering it as a call for encouraging men to marry more than once.