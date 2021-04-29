1 of 8
Prince William and Kate Middleton mark 10 years of marriage today, but did you know they’ve actually known one another for nearly 20 years? Here’s a look at a timeline of one of the most loved British royal couples.
Image Credit: Insta/kensingtonroyal
2 of 8
William and Kate – or the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - met at St Andrews University in 2001. However, they’d only start dating two years later.
Image Credit: Insta/kensingtonroyal
3 of 8
In 2007, the couple broke-up – but this lasted only a few months. Relationship resumed, Will and Kate would go on to announce their engagement in 2010, followed by a fairy-tale wedding.
Image Credit: Insta/kensingtonroyal
4 of 8
One month before they announced their engagement, Kate and William attended the wedding of Harry Meade and Rosie Bradford in Cheltenham.
Image Credit: Insta/kensingtonroyal
5 of 8
The couple made their big announcement at St James' Palace. And later, we found out that William had given Kate Princess Diana's blue sapphire diamond ring.
Image Credit: Insta/kensingtonroyal
6 of 8
Three years later, William and Kate welcomed their first child together, Prince George. He is third-in-line to the throne. Then, two years later, came Princess Charlotte in 2015.
Image Credit: Insta/kensingtonroyal
7 of 8
Another two years down the line, Kate was pregnant again, this time with Prince Louis. Kensington Palace on April 23 in 2018. The official statement read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."
Image Credit: Insta/kensingtonroyal
8 of 8
The power couple have a few pet projects including a campaign to create awareness and stop the stigma of mental health issues. However, this hasn’t stopped them from being hands-on parents to their three kids, making their journey – at least so far – more relatable than other royals.
Image Credit: Insta/ kensingtonroyal