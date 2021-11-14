Dubai: Overseas pilgrims can now easily get permits to perform Umrah and prayers at the Grand Mosque and visit the Prophet’s Mosque through Eatmarna and Tawakkalna Applications.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched a new service allowing overseas pilgrims to get permits to perform Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque through smart apps.
According to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the new service will be effective through Eatmarna and Tawakkalna just after registering on the Saudi “Quddum” platform.
The service was launched in cooperation with Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA).
The Ministry and SDAIA urged all users of Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications to take the initiative and update the two applications through Google Play, App Store, AppGallery and Galaxy Store.