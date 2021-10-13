Abu Dhabi: Arafat, a plain located around 20km southeast of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday recorded the highest temperatures in the world, with 43 degrees Celsius, according to Arabic website Arabia Weather.
Abu Simbel in Upper Egypt recorded the second highest temperatures, reaching 42.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Vioolsdirf in South Africa and then Aswan in Egypt.
In June this year, Kuwait recorded the highest temperature in the world, registering 53.2°C, according to America’s El Dorado Weather, which collects temperature data from countries’ meteorological stations.